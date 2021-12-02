Decentralized finance (DeFi) came into existence to democratize finance, much like the internet made content accessible to everyone.
However, according to French digital assets data provider Kaiko, the adoption of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) that facilitate peer-to-peer transactions without an intermediary, remains restricted mainly to large traders or whales.
“Average trade sizes have increased on all DEXs over the past few months while the actual number of trades has stayed flat, which suggests that the profile of the average trader now skews more whale,” Kaiko said in a weekly research note published on Monday.
The average trade size on Curve Finance ranges from $500,000 to $1 million, while deals on other prominent DEXs like Uniswap V3, Uniswap V2, SushiSwap, and Balancer V1 average between $10,000 - $20,000. That’s nearly ten times larger than the average trade size of $2,000 - $4,000 seen on centralized exchanges (CEXs).
However, daily trade count on CEXs tallies into millions while major DEXs process less than 50,000 deals per day, with Curve and Balancer V1 averaging less than 1,000 traders per day.
Kaiko analysts attributed whale dominance to high transaction costs on Ethereum, the world’s largest smart contract blockchain.
“The large trades are likely due to Ethereum’s high transaction fees, which prevents more retail traders from using DEXs,” Kaiko’s weekly research note said. “Every trader on a DEX must pay Ethereum transaction fees for each trade, which frequently surpass $100 due to congestion and scalability issues.”
According to blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, DeFi’s growing popularity in wealthier countries is the main reason for DEXs processing much larger transactions than centralized platforms.
While several smart contract platforms facilitating cheaper and faster transactions like Binance Chain, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche have emerged over the past 12 months, Ethereum still leads the pack.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price edges closer to another 50% upswing
Shiba Inu price looks ready for a reversal as it enters a crucial support area that is likely to trigger a massive uptrend. This move has a high chance of occurrence as it allows sidelined buyers who missed the initial run-up to get in on the next leg-up.
Payment firm Square rebrands to Block as focus shifts to cryptocurrency
Square has rebranded its name to “Block” which is expected to become official next week. The new name reflects the firm’s wish to focus on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. The rebranding comes just days after Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO at Twitter.
Kleiman v. Wright Bitcoin lawsuit involving $57B BTC likely headed for mistrial
The estate of Dave Kleiman argued that he has legal rights to half of the Bitcoin mined by Satoshi Nakamoto, suing self-proclaimed Bitcoin creator Craig Wright. The federal jury in the case told the judge that they cannot all agree on a verdict on any of the questions involved.
Decentraland price to double as MANA enters buy zone
Decentraland price correction nears an end as it approaches the buy zone, extending from $3.11 to $3.64. A dip into this area will likely reverse the downtrend and trigger a 107% upswing to $7.50. A breakdown of the range low at $2.46 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?