  • Uniswap price develops a rare and powerful buying opportunity.
  • Massive bullish expansion moves up ahead.
  • Downside risks are limited to the near term and are easily invalidated.
Uniswap price action is setting up short-sellers for one nasty bear trap. Despite the presence of a possible triple-bottom breakout, a move lower would only further enhance the bullish reversal that is coming up.

Uniswap prepped for a 170% move higher

Uniswap price action on its $2.00/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart has developed a trifecta of potential bullish events. The first and most important is the development of a rare and powerful Point and Figure pattern known as a Bullish Shakeout.
 
The Bullish Shakeout pattern moves below a multiple bottom that does not exceed two to three boxes (non-crypto markets is two boxes max). Additionally, the pattern is only valid if the broader trend is bullish and if the entry occurs at a higher low. In the case of Uniswap, these requirements are only valid as long as the price does not move to $10.
 
The second and third bullish events happen simultaneously and are based on the momentum resulting from a valid Bullish Shakeout entry. As a result, Uniswap price will probably accelerate higher to the $30 price level. Once that occurs, the breakout above a double-top is confirmed, and Uniswap price will convert into a bull market at the same time.
 
The theoretical long trade idea is to set a buy stop order at $24, a stop loss at $16, and a profit target at $58. This represents a 4.25:1 reward/risk setup with an implied 170% gain from the entry. A trailing stop of two to three boxes would help protect any theoretical profit earned post entry.
UNI/USDT $2.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
 
Uniswap price can move as low as $11 and still be valid, but if it reaches $10 before the entry is triggered, the trade idea is invalidated. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

