In today's TradeGATEHub Live Trading session, Santiago Velez, a former nuclear engineer turned crypto trader, shares his unique journey into the world of cryptocurrency trading. Coach Dale and Santiago dive into the intriguing concept of the "Crypto Mafia," exploring the influential figures and networks shaping the crypto landscape. The discussion broadens to cover cutting-edge topics like Auto Bridging, the intricacies of The Debt Box Ruling, and the phenomenon of Ethereum Maximalization.
