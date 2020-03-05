- The Ukrainian National Agency for Prevention of Corruption has asked users to declare crypto holdings as “intangible assets.”
- Users must convert the value of cryptocurrencies to Hryvnia, the national currency of Ukraine, as per the rules.
The Ukrainian National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) has recently released some rules and guidelines and rules on how users can declare crypto holdings as “intangible assets.” An excerpt from the guidelines reads:
The document must include the name of the asset, the date of the last cryptocurrency purchase by the declaring entity, the number and total cost of a certain type of cryptocurrency tokens belonging to the declaring subject or a member of his family as of the last day of the reporting period.
Users must convert the value of cryptocurrencies to Hryvnia, the national currency of Ukraine, as per the rules. The declarant should use the exchange rate provided by the National Bank of Ukraine on the previous business day of the declaration.
Notably, the NAPC has adopted the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering’s (FATF) definition of cryptocurrency. It defines crypto as “digital representations of value, and/or unit of account, and/or a store of value, but without having the status of legal tender in any jurisdiction. Thus, it can be used to carry out transfers, trade or for payment and investment purposes.”
Income declarations in Ukraine are to be done by politicians, officials, people with income from foreign nations and self-employed citizens who are not registered as private entrepreneurs. They must declare their income by the end of April.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD symmetrical triangle dilemma as price rockets past $9,000
Bitcoin price is in a bullish zone above $9,000 but the symmetrical triangle dilemma still hovers. BTC/USD rising triangle hints that a reversal towards $8,600 and $8,400 is around the corner especially id $10,000 remains at bay.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: Why this head-and-shoulders pattern is vital for the attack at $350?
Bitcoin Cash is in a bullish recovery phase after a gruesome dip to $300. Recovery has been lethargic but steady. The gains come after the formation of a head-and-shoulders pattern. Reaction to this pattern is likely to place Bitcoin Cash in the trajectory towards $350.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD jumps above falling triangle to grind towards $240
Ethereum price bulls would rather die trying to outdo the bears as opposed to simply giving up. The dive to $210 last week was detrimental to the progress that had been made in February. However, there have been attempts to reverse the trend and once again ...
Iota Price Analysis: IOT/USD bulls take charge as price goes up by 2.2%
IOT/USD went up from $0.224 to $0.229 in the early hours of Thursday, following a bearish Wednesday. The price is hovering below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves. The SMA 200 is about to cross over the SMA 20.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.