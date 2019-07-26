- An Inter-Ministerial Committee has submitted a report which will recommend a ban on cryptocurrency.
- The IMC is agnostic about digital currencies backed by the Reserve Bank of India.
An Inter-Ministerial Committee led by Subhash Chandra Garg, secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) has submitted a report which will recommend a ban on cryptocurrency in India to the finance ministry. The IMC is, however, encouraging the use of blockchain technology and is agnostic about digital currencies backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Prominent members of the crypto community have sounded off on the situation in India.
Tim Draper - Founder of DFJ Venture Capital:
“People behaving badly! India's government banned Bitcoin, a currency providing great hope for prosperity in a country that desperately needs it. Shame on India leadership. Pathetic and corrupt. #India #bitcoin.”
Anthony Pompliano - Co-founder & Partner at Morgan Creek Digital:
“We need to pay attention to what is happening in India around cryptocurrency regulation. I’m willing to fly to meet with lawmakers and regulators if someone can get me a meeting. Who can help?”
Pranesh Prakash:
“India's proposed #cryptocurrency ban would cover non-crypto currencies too, if they go ahead with the current definition. For instance, Amazon gift cards will also get covered, and be banned.”
Ajeet Khurana - CEO Zebpay:
“I have talked to most of the cryptocurrency decision makers in the Indian establishment and know that they are brilliant people with the best interest of India at heart. I implore them to avoid denying India its rightful place in history.”
XRPcryptowolf:
“Indian panel thinks a #Cryptocurrency created by RBI could be a boon for india & that regulators should consider creating a sovereign #Cryptocurrency At the same time they proposed a ban & up to 10 years in prison for general use of #Crypto in India What a bunch of hypocrites♂️.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls can overcome $10,000-level again if they gather enough momentum
BTC/USD has had a bullish session following four straight bearish sessions. The price of the asset went up from $9,765 to $9,905 this Thursday, after charting a high of $10,120. If BTC/USD wants to get back into the $10,000-level, then the bulls will need to rally together & fight back.
Dash technical analysis: DASH/USD bulls bounce back after charting morning star pattern
DASH/USD went up from $110 to $114.70 this Thursday. The bulls stepped in and charted the morning star pattern, changing the market sentiment from bearish to bullish. The market is trending below SMA 50, SMA 20 & SMA 200 Curves.
Ethereum price analysis: After a second straight bullish session, ETH/USD will look to reclaim $230 resistance level.
ETH/USD has had a bullish Tuesday as the price went up from $216.75 to $220.30, charting a high of $226. The hourly price chart shows that the price spiked from $216.60 to $223 in the first hour of Tuesday, trended horizontally.
IOTA partners with European tech giant STMicroelectronics
The IOTA Foundation has announced a new collaboration, seeing them partner with STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications. In terms of the partnership ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.