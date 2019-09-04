Twitter confirm they have no plan to make a cryptocurrency and will continue to support Bitcoin

After all the fuss surrounding Facebook's Libra, Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey has confirmed they have no interest in creating a coin. Instead, Mr Dorsey said they will continue to support Bitcoin!
Mr Dorsey, who is vocal Bitcoin supporter, told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald he thinks the cryptocurrency pioneer was still the "best bet" to be the internet's native currency.
"I think open Internet standards serve every person better than ones controlled or started by companies," said Mr Dorsey,
"I think [Bitcoin's] the best bet because it's been the most resilient, it's around for 10 years, it has a great brand and it's been tested a bunch," he said.
"As I look at all cryptocurrencies that could fill that role of being the native currency for the internet, [Bitcoin is] a pretty high probability."
One thing I found interesting about the interview was the opinion about market forecasters. Jack Dorsey said
"We're always heading into a recession, and we're always heading out of one, and anyone who offers an opinion on this is fooling themselves."
"A lot of other business models may be affected, but ours is pretty robust, because people always need to eat, [that will] always be something that's valuable,"
So a very pragmatic interview buy the Twitter CEO and a great insight into what he believes will happen in the future. To read the full article click here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD inches closer to $10,500 amid growing selling pressure
Bitcoin has recently recovered from a downtrend it succumbed to in the last week of August. The possible support at $10,000 failed to hold which further demoralized the buyers. Fortunately, the bulls found balance slightly above $9,300 - which gave way for a reversal action.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD range-bound with bearish bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.2 has been oscillating in a tight range with a bearish bias. ETH/USD has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday, having retreated from the recent high $182.97 reached on Tuesday.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD recovery capped by $70.00
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.84, having gained 1.3% in recent 24 hours. The coin bottomed at $62.37 during the previous week; however, the upside momentum and umproved sentiments on the cryptocurrency market helped trigger the recovery.
Cryptocurrency market update: Top analyst not convinced with Bitcoin recovery; BTC downside shifting to $6,000
Bitcoin led the cryptocurrency market in a phenomenon recovery phase from the lows recorded in the last week of August. Bitcoin’s graceful correction above $10,700 revived investors’ hopes of seeing the oldest cryptocurrency above the psychological level at $11,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls get ready to buy the dip
This week was a bit disappointing for Bitcoin bulls as the first cryptocurrency failed to regain $11,000, slipped below $10,000 and came close to $9,000 handle.