TRX/USD market overview: Tron all set to launch the Sun Network, price remains indifferent

- The 1.0 version of the network will allow for 100x scalable solution.
- Developers will be able to build dApps on sidechains.
Tron is about to launch its Sun Network on August 10th, as per a tweet by founder Justin Sun. According to Sun, the version 1.0 of the network will allow for 100x scalable solution, while developers will be able to build dApps on sidechains. Sun tweeted:
"#SUNNetwork will release version 1.0 on August 10th as one of # TRON's 100X scalability solutions. The V1.0 will allow Dapp developers to use 1.0 code to build their side chain and TRON to build a Dapp chain. BUIDL! Slowly but surely!"
A prospectus of the Sun network stated:
"Sun Network Plan is an expansion plan for TRON main network ecosystem, including smart contract application-oriented side chain (DAppChain), cross-chain communication and other expansion projects.
DAppChain is a customizable side chain expansion project related to TRON smart contracts which allow DApps to run with extremely low energy consumption, high security, and high-efficiency online operation."
The network's sidechain system will have free transactions 100 times lower fees. It will also have faster transaction confirmation. The network's documentation stated:
"With different parameters, DAppChain smart contract transaction can increase the maximum execution time of the transaction by 10 times or more from 50ms, thus supporting complex intelligent contract transactions."
TRX/USD daily chart
TRX/USD remained indifferent of the news. This Tuesday was extremely bearish, wherein the price fell from $0.0228 to $0.0216. This Wednesday, the price has gone up to $0.217. The daily price has been trending below all three 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves for the last two weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: After brief flirtation, can BTC/USD go back into the $12,000-zone?
BTC/USD has had an interesting Tuesday. The price crossed $12,000 for the first time in nearly a month. However, the bears stepped right back in and dropped the price to $11,490. The digital asset has had a bearish start to Wednesday, as the price fell further to $11,470.
TRX/USD market overview: Tron all set to launch the Sun Network, price remains indifferent
Tron is about to launch its Sun Network on August 10th, as per a tweet by founder Justin Sun. According to Sun, the version 1.0 of the network will allow for 100x scalable solution, while developers will be able to build dApps on sidechains.
Neo technical analysis: NEO/USD drops by 6% in a heavily bearish day
After a period of consolidation, the bears took full control of the market and dropped the price down from $12 to $11.28 this Tuesday. The SMA 20 curve is acting as immediate market resistance, while SMA 200 is acting as support.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD charts bearish engulfing pattern
EOS/USD has had an extremely bearish Tuesday, where the price plummeted from $4.47 to $4.16. In the process, it completely overwhelmed the gains it made this Monday, where it went up from $4.25 to $4.47, charting a bearish engulfing pattern.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls practice cautious optimism
The cryptocurrency market has been licking wounds and clawing back ground lost during the previous week. The total capitalization of all digital assets in circulation returned towards $289 billion.