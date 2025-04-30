Trump Media announces new token launch and native crypto wallet in latest Shareholder letter 

- Trump Media will launch a utility token and digital wallet to power Trump-owed social media platform Truth Social.
- According to the shareholder letter, Premium services like subscriptions and longer video uploads will be tied to token utility.
- TMTG also plans Truth+ expansion into Canada and Mexico, and will invest $250M from cash reserves into digital assets.
- Trump token price is down 10% amid fears the project could be abandoned for the newly launched token
Trump Media unveils plans to launch a utility token and crypto wallet to monetize Truth Social and expand its streaming services. Markets react with a 10% drawdown on the Solana-hosted official TRUMP memecoin.
Trump Media to roll out utility token and Truth wallet for platform monetization
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) revealed plans to launch a native utility token and digital wallet as part of a broader monetization strategy for Truth Social and the Truth+ streaming platform.
The announcement, included in a shareholder letter released ahead of its 2025 annual meeting, outlines how the new token will serve as a payment method for Truth+ subscriptions, in-app services, and future cross-platform features.
The Truth wallet will integrate directly into Truth Social and Truth+ and will allow users to purchase premium services such as verification badges, scheduled posts, editing tools, expanded character counts, and longer video uploads.
The rollout marks a significant step in TMTG’s bid to decentralize its service offerings and create recurring digital revenue streams beyond traditional ad models.
TMTG to expand streaming service, eyes cross-border growth and fintech services
Alongside the token initiative, TMTG also announced the international expansion of Truth+, its subscription-based streaming service.
The company plans to launch Truth+ in Canada and Mexico and is actively exploring advertising, premium content bundles, and pay-per-view models.
These efforts will be paired with the debut of Truth.Fi, a financial services arm offering separately managed accounts and ETFs in collaboration with Index Technologies, Yorkville America Equities, and Crypto.com.
TMTG also addressed ongoing shareholder concerns, confirming continued legal efforts to investigate alleged naked short selling of DJT stock.
Meanwhile, the company is finalizing its corporate reincorporation in Florida, citing regulatory advantages and the state’s pro-business stance as key to long-term scalability.
Looking ahead
Earlier this year, TMTG announced it will allocate up to $250 million from its $777 million cash reserves to fund blockchain integrations, including investments in Bitcoin and other crypto assets.
Hence, as the company confirms the pivot toward crypto-based payments for the Truth+ streaming platform, it may trigger global adoption of cryptocurrencies in monetization and payments for larger digital media streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon's Prime in 2025 and beyond.
Notably, the official TRUMP meme-token price sharply fell 10% within hours of the TMTG shareholder letter, trading at $13.25 per coin.
Official TRUMP Memecoin token price performance, April 30 2025 | Coingecko
At press time the memecoin market capitalization has declined to $2.6 billion, down 70% from it's all time highs of $8.8 billion all-time high recorded on the eve of Trump’s inauguration in January.
This sharp sell-off echoes concerns about potential sidelining of the Solana-hosted TRUMP memecoin project. While Trump has not officially dis-owned the TRUMP meme-token at press time, the rollout of an in-house utility token suggests an imminent shift toward revenue-generating blockchain applications.
Investors and Truth social users alike will be watching closely to see how the company navigates strategic alignment between both tokens in the coming weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto fraud soars as high-risk addresses on Ethereum, TRON networks receive $278 billion
The cryptocurrency industry is growing across multiple facets, including tokenized real-world assets, futures and spot ETFs, stablecoins, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and its convergence with blockchain technology, as well as the dynamic decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.
Bitcoin eyes $100,000 amid Arizona Reserve plans, corporate demand, ETF inflows
Bitcoin price is stabilizing around $95,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday, and a breakout suggests a rally toward $100,000. The institutional and corporate demand supports a bullish thesis, as US spot ETFs recorded an inflow of $591.29 million on Monday, continuing the trend since April 17.
Meme coins to watch as Bitcoin price steadies
Bitcoin price hovers around $95,000, supported by continued spot BTC ETFs’ inflows. Trump Official is a key meme coin to watch ahead of a stakeholder dinner to be attended by President Donald Trump. Dogwifhat price is up 47% in April and looks set to post its first positive monthly returns this year.
Cardano Lace Wallet integrates Bitcoin, boosting cross-chain capabilities
Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson announced Monday that Bitcoin is integrated into the Lace Wallet, expanding Cardano’s ecosystem and cross-chain capabilities. This integration enables users to manage BTC alongside Cardano assets, providing support for multichain functionality.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC consolidates after posting over 10% weekly surge
Bitcoin (BTC) price is consolidating around $94,000 at the time of writing on Friday, holding onto the recent 10% increase seen earlier this week.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.