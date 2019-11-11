TRON's TRX will be added to Poloniex as of November 12.

TRX/USD gained ground but failed to pass critical resistance.

The US-based cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex announced the decision to add TRON's cryptocurrency to the list of tradable instruments. NTRX will become available in pairs against BTC and USDT from November 12.

"Customers will be able to post limit orders for $TRX / $BTC, $TRX / $USDT and $TRX / $USDC pairs on 2019/11/12 at 15:00 UTC," the company announced on Twitter.

Notably, shortly before the announcement, the exchange had invited users to guess the next asset to be listed on the platform. Many users suggested that it would be TRON, because the founder of the project Justin Sun was connected to the Asian investment group that supports Poloniex operator.

At the time of writing, Poloniex sits on the 11th place in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin with the current market value of $1.3 billion is changing hands at at $0.0194, which is 3% higher from this time on Sunday.

Looking technically, TRX/USD is supported by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.0188. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.0170 (SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) daily).

On the upside, the initial resistances awaits the coin on approach to Sunday's high of $0.0198. It is closely followed by a psychological $0.02.

TRX/USD, the daily chart



