- TRON's TRX will be added to Poloniex as of November 12.
- TRX/USD gained ground but failed to pass critical resistance.
The US-based cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex announced the decision to add TRON's cryptocurrency to the list of tradable instruments. NTRX will become available in pairs against BTC and USDT from November 12.
"Customers will be able to post limit orders for $TRX / $BTC, $TRX / $USDT and $TRX / $USDC pairs on 2019/11/12 at 15:00 UTC," the company announced on Twitter.
Notably, shortly before the announcement, the exchange had invited users to guess the next asset to be listed on the platform. Many users suggested that it would be TRON, because the founder of the project Justin Sun was connected to the Asian investment group that supports Poloniex operator.
At the time of writing, Poloniex sits on the 11th place in the global cryptocurrency rating. The coin with the current market value of $1.3 billion is changing hands at at $0.0194, which is 3% higher from this time on Sunday.
Looking technically, TRX/USD is supported by the middle line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.0188. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $0.0170 (SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) daily).
On the upside, the initial resistances awaits the coin on approach to Sunday's high of $0.0198. It is closely followed by a psychological $0.02.
TRX/USD, the daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins resume the decline
Bitcoin and all major altcoins are in retreat during early Asian hours after a recovery attempt on Sunday. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has not changed since this time on Wednesday.
BCH/USD defends ranging channel as focus shifts to $310
Bitcoin Cash reacted in tandem with the rest of the crypto market on Friday last week. From highs around $310 earlier in the week, BCH dived under $300. The downtrend momentum refreshed gyrated to refresh the range support at $270.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD embarks on the downtrend beneath $190
Ethereum like the other major cryptocurrencies tanked in value on Friday. The price annoyingly gravitated towards the key $180 support but formed a low at $180.69. A following shallow recovery stepped above $190. Further movement towards $200 fell short ...
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD nosedives on the attempt to break the triangle resistance
Litecoin was unable to defend the support at $60 towards the end of last week. The price refreshed levels towards the next short-term support at $58. Inline to offer additional support was the 100 SMA on the 4-hour and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.