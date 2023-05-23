Toncoin price pivots around TON Foundation’s $25 million emerging project accelerator program

- Toncoin price has identified support at $1.77 ahead of the network’s startup accelerator program.
- The Accelerator Program is open to different projects, with select teams receiving between $50,000 and $250,000 in funding.
- TON price could scale a 10% V-shaped recovery rally to $2.00 as investors leverage buying opportunity in the current dip.
Toncoin (TON) price appears to have pivoted around the latest network news about the TON Foundation announcing a new $25 million accelerator program for startups.
As the organization behind The Open Network (TON) blockchain, the TON Foundation has christened the initiative TON Accelerator Program. It offers funding, mentorship, and other resources to help emerging projects develop atop the TON ecosystem.
TON Foundation unveils new startup program with up to $250k offer for every startup
TON Foundation’s community-created blockchain network employs technology developed by Telegram, with Toncoin (TON) as its native crypto.
Based on the report, the TON Accelerator Project is open to different projects and will see select teams get funding of between $50,000 and $250,000. This is part of TON’s commitment to double down on decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. Notably, the funding will come from the TONcoin Fund, a $250 million ecosystem fund launched to support developers and founders looking to build on TON.
#TONcoinFund's $250M commitment will boost key projects, focusing on #DeFi.— TON (@ton_blockchain) May 22, 2023
Offering $50-250k per project plus mentorship via partners like #Gotbit, #Web3Port, #Tonstarter, #TEB, #CypherCapital. Excited to expand with more partners, drive #Web3 innovation, and attract global… pic.twitter.com/QHYvKHtT9S
TON community to offer startup mentorship
Furthermore, top partners and investors within the TON community will also provide mentorship to the emerging projects, including GotBit Markets, Web3Port, and Tonstarter- a hedge fund and AI-powered market maker, a Web-3-oriented innovation platform, and the leading fundraising platform, respectively. Other crucial parts of the program are Boom Labs and Cypher Capital Group- a South Korea-based incubator and UAE-based multi-strategy crypto investment firm, respectively.
Citing Justin Hyun in his expression of delight during the accelerator program debut, the head of Incubation and Growth at TON Foundation said:
This is the beginning of many different incubators which will be supported in the future. Funding forms part of our local hubs rollouts strategy, and our ecosystem will work to attract new developers and successful repeat founders based across various key global locations.
Projects to feature in the initial selection of the Ton Accelerator Program
Among the projects that will merit the grant list include the ones involved in the Hack-a-TONx DoraHacks hackathon. This online hackathon was active for a meager two months and involved the leading hacker organization, DoraHacks.
Based on details provided by the TON Foundation, every minimum viable product (MVP)-ready project can apply for funding, with projects demonstrating a proof–of–concept or prototype alongside the need for initial technical support asked to apply for early-stage grants.
Toncoin price could stage a recovery rally amid this pivot
Toncoin (TON) price is attempting to stage a recovery rally after finding support around $1.77. If buyer momentum overpowers bearish effort, TON price could resume its uptrend. Notice that this support level is key for the altcoin, having come into action several times before, including May 12-13, but the breakout was premature, and bulls needed more gusto.
Notwithstanding, a strong enough buying pressure could see the Toncoin price shatter the $2.00 hurdle, paving the way for further upside.
Notwithstanding, selling pressure could threaten TON’s bullish outlook. More specifically, the seller congestion levels due to the 200-, 50-, and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) would challenge any attempts by the altcoin to rally further.
Considering the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 31 is closing in on the oversold region, Toncoin price could be nearing a reversal.
TON/USDT 1-Day Chart
If bears prevail, Toncoin price could fall below the $1.77 support level for a free fall to unprecedented levels. The Awesome Oscillators (AO) in the negative zone support this bearish outlook and are far below the midline to show the extent of seller momentum on the TON market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC set to punish greedy bulls
Bitcoin price is at a stage where if history repeats, it could catch investors off guard. Bulls are likely being set up for a trap, which will cause massive liquidations for holders of Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
PEPE price action is underpinned, but the upside breakout still looks thin
PEPE price is heading sideways to lower as the newcomer among the altcoin family has enjoyed its first minutes of fame and is now fading into the background.
Aptos price goes awry as technical analysis points to 15% implosion
APT price is trading in a very mathematical way as both descending and ascending trendlines cross one another at $8.06. At that same price tag, a pivotal horizontal level can be detected, and it could mean big trouble ahead once broken.
Vitalik Buterin warns against risks of overloading the Ethereum network
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the largest smart contract blockchain network, published on Sunday a warning against the risks of overloading the Ethereum consensus layer.
Bitcoin: BTC unchanged, but bullish recovery is still on the cards
Bitcoin price outlook on the weekly chart has not changed much. BTC is still trying to find a stable support level for a recovery rally, but things could get worse if sellers overwhelm the next accumulation zone.