Bitcoin payment service BitPay has recently added XRP to its expanding list of supported crypto. Due to this move, BitPay has made way for an entirely new stream of liquidity for XRP. The token now sits with other supported currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash. These digital assets are transactable on several leading retailers.

BitPay has entered partnerships with major companies like Amazon, Microsoft, NewEgg, and Burger King. All these giants accept XRP via gift card purchases. XRP fans were thrilled with the news. Sean Rolland, BitPay's director of product, praised XRP’s transaction speed and ability to scale.

He said:

Bitpay customers are leveraging the promise of blockchain payment technology and with XRP can offer a payment option that is fast, cost-effective and scalable. The addition of XRP as the next blockchain asset supported by Bitpay expands blockchain choices across the payments space.



