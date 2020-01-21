- Companies like Amazon, Burger King and Microsoft now accept XRP via gift card purchases.
- Sean Rolland, BitPay's director of product, praised XRP’s transaction speed and ability to scale.
Bitcoin payment service BitPay has recently added XRP to its expanding list of supported crypto. Due to this move, BitPay has made way for an entirely new stream of liquidity for XRP. The token now sits with other supported currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash. These digital assets are transactable on several leading retailers.
BitPay has entered partnerships with major companies like Amazon, Microsoft, NewEgg, and Burger King. All these giants accept XRP via gift card purchases. XRP fans were thrilled with the news. Sean Rolland, BitPay's director of product, praised XRP’s transaction speed and ability to scale.
He said:
Bitpay customers are leveraging the promise of blockchain payment technology and with XRP can offer a payment option that is fast, cost-effective and scalable. The addition of XRP as the next blockchain asset supported by Bitpay expands blockchain choices across the payments space.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin breaking out of big bearish pennant
BTC/USD is currently trading at $8,650 (-1.50%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, price action breaking out to the downside. ETH/USD is currently trading at $167.95 (+0.10%), as the price continues to move within consolidation mode.
Government of Dubai and Siemens join forces to promote blockchain use and education
The government of Dubai has boosted its efforts to increase awareness about blockchain technology among the public. This is a move towards achieving its Dubai Blockchain ...
BCH/USD has formed a big potential bullish pennant structure
Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 1.05% in the second half of the session. The price action over the last seven sessions has been narrowing, range subject to a breakout. The above-noted range is to a high of $360 down to a low of $330.
LTC/USD near-term vulnerabilities point to the downside
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 0.15% in the session on Tuesday. LTC/USD like many of its peers is moving within consolidation mode, ahead of next committed moves. Near-term price action demonstrates some vulnerabilities to the downside for Litecoin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...