The Trading Technologies platform is being rolled out by Goldman Sachs to the banks customers

Trading Technologies International (TT), today announced that the company has been selected by Goldman Sachs for the distribution of its TT platform to the bank's customers.

The platform has been available for a while and has included BTC futures since they were released by CME, it also provides access to key international markets and liquidity venues.

The Goldman Sachs customer base can now get access to a range of professional trading tools available through the TT platform. This includes Autospreader and its new Advanced Options Analysis feature.