- Bitcoin (BTC) has settled settle above $8,200 as the upside momentum is losing traction.
- Altcoins are range-bound with bearish bias during early Monday hours.
Bitcoin has recovered above $8,000 to trade at $8,220 at the time of writing. However, the upside momentum seems to be fading away as all major digital assets are nursing marginal losses during early Asian hours on Monday. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization settled at $222 billion, an average daily trading volume is registered at $57 billion, while Bitcoin's market share recovered to 66.6%
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD took off from the support of $7,800 on Sunday and broke above $8,000 barrier; However, the upside momentum faded away on approach to $8,300. Despite the retracement from the recent high, BTC/USD is trading with 3.5% of gains on a day-to-day basis, unchanged since the beginning of Monday.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $18.9 billion, is hovering at $174.53, off the recent high registered at $175.72. Looking technically, ETH/USD is vulnerable to further losses as long as the critical Resistance of $180.00 remains unbroken. ETH/USD has gained nearly 2% in the recent 24 hours.
Ripple’s XRP has gained about 1.3% of its value to trade marginally above $0.2900 at the time of writing. XRP/USD has retreated from thee intraday y high of $0.2949 as the upside momentum fade away on approach to the critical resistance level. Ripple's current market value is registered at $12.6 billion, while an average daily trading volume stays at $1.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap's data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
