The Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin back on recovery track, Ripple and Ethereum follow the lead

- Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $7,400 during early Asian hours.
- Altcoins are mostly positive, but the upside momentum is fading away.
The cryptocurrency market resumed the recovery. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are trading in a green zone with gains ranging from 2% to 7% on a day-to-day basis. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization surpassed $200 barrier and reached $204 billion from $196 billion this time on Tuesday; an average daily trading volume increased to $69 billion. Bitcoin's market share settled at 66.5%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD dipped below $7,000 on Wednesday; However, the sell-off proved to be temporary as the coin recovered to the previous range within several hours. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,430, off the intraday high of $7,626. The initial support is created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour at $7,389.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Ethereum is hovering above $151.00, off the intraday high registered at $154.97. The second-largest digital asset, with the current market capitalization of $16.5 billion, has gained over 3% in recent 24 hours. ETH/USD is supported by a psychological $150.00. This barrier is followed by SMA50 1-hour at $148.59. An initial resistance is created by SMA200 1-hour at $154.50.
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Ripple's XRP bumped into $0.2300 and retreated to $0.2250 by press time. The 3d largest digital asset with the current market value of $9.6 billion has gained over 2.5% on a day-to-day basis amid global recovery on the cryptocurrency market. A confluence of SMA100 and SMA50 1-hour on approach to $0.2200 serves as initial support. The resistance is created by a psychological $0.2300.
XRP/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD recovery falls short of $50, where to next?
Litecoin has been shredding its value since June highs around $146. The halving event in August did very little to spur growth. Instead, the crypto has continued to shred its value beneath several key support levels ...
Poloniex purchases TRON-based DEX, TRX/USD gains 5% in response
A cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex purchased a decentralized exchange (DEX) TRXMarket. The platform is based on TRON's blockchain. It will continue working under Poloni DEX brand.
Ripple price regression targets a disappointing $0 by February says, analyst
Ripple's price has not only remained stagnant in 2019 but also it has an unending affinity for losses. Over the last four months, the cryptoasset has continued to force its way past key support areas ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.