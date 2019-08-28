The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins range-bound with bearish bias

- Bitcoin is hovering around $10,100, critical $10,000 limits the downside.
- Bitcoin SV is the best-performing altcoin with over 3% of gains.
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture during early Asian hours; however, the bearish sentiments seem to be predominant as Bitcoin and the majority of top altcoins are in red. The selling pressure resumed on August 26 after a short-lived recovery attempt. Lack of follow-through pushed the prices back towards the lower borders of the recent consolidation channels.
The total market capitalization has settled at $263.6 billion; an average daily trading volume is registered at $47 billion. Bitcoin's market dominance stays at $68.8%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD is hovering around $10,100 handle. The first digital asset has lost about 1.5% on a day-on-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. While critical support of $10,000 remains unbroken, the upside momentum is limited, which means that the coin is vulnerable to further losses.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $20 billion, has settled at $185.30. The coin has lost about 1% of its value both since the beginning of the day and on a day-on-day basis. ETH/USD is moving within a short-term bearish trend in sync with the market.
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.2677 at the time of writing. XRP/USD has stayed unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day, locked in a tight range amid decreasing volatility.
The biggest altcoin market-movers
Bitcoin SV (BSV) is the biggest winner of the day from top-20 coins. BSV/USD has gained over 3% in recent 24 hours to trade at $133.16. Tezos ( ZTX) is the weakest coin altcoin out of top-20. The 17th largest digital asset bu market value has lost 3% of its value to trade at $1.13 at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD bulls will struggle to re-enter $10,200 zone
Following a bearish Tuesday, where the price of BTC/USD fell from $10,380 to $10,175, it has fallen further to $10,130 in the early hours of Wednesday. The daily confluence detector shows two healthy resistance levels on the upside. BTC/USD is currently priced at $10,130.
Ripple technical analysis: XRP/USD on course of having four bearish days out of the last five
XRP/USD on course of having two straight bearish days and four bearish days out of the last five. The price is trending horizontally right now and is below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200) ...
Ethereum price analysis: Bears stall re-entry into the $190-zone
ETH/USD is on the course of having two bearish days in a row and four bearish days out of the last five. In the early hours of Wednesday, ETH/USD has gone down from $187.20 to $185.75. Earlier on Tuesday, ETH/USD went down from $188.50 to $187.
The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins range-bound with bearish bias
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture during early Asian hours; however, the bearish sentiments seem to be predominant as Bitcoin and the majority of top altcoins are in red. The selling pressure resumed on August 26 after ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...