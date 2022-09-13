Market picture
Bitcoin rose 2.6% to $22,300 in the past 24 hours amid rising stock indices and a weaker US dollar. Ethereum lags the market, losing 0.7% to $1715. Top altcoins performance ranged from -1.5% (Cardano) to +10% (Solana).
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 1% overnight to $1.06 trillion. The cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index added 9 points to 34 by Tuesday, the highest since mid-August.
BTC is just a hair above its 50-day average, which should hardly be considered an encouraging bullish sign. The following intermediate stage of recovery that could revive the market is the 200-week average at $23.2K.
The latter dynamic suggests cautious market players, who are likely to shift their attention to global macro issues. The most critical of these today is the US inflation report, which could return optimism to the markets if price growth slows and sell-offs otherwise. TradingView shows a correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500 index started to strengthen again last week.
Solana posted the highest daily gain among top coins. Despite the overall market decline, the number of NFTs issued on the Solana blockchain rose sharply, reaching 312K. The trading volumes of collectable assets on the network have also jumped.
News background
According to CoinShares, crypto funds saw a $63 million outflow last week, the highest in 12 weeks. Ethereum funds lost $62M, bitcoin funds - $13M, and short-BTC funds got an $11M inflow. These dynamics starkly contrast to the price behaviour and overall market capitalisation, showing that the institutions are not setting the prices here at all.
The bitcoin network's hash rate has renewed its all-time high of 281.79 million TerraHash, shifting the projected date of the next halving from May 2024 to Q4 2023.
According to a Harris Poll survey, 70% of cryptocurrency investors are hoping to become billionaires, which is significantly above the number among traditional investors.
On September 19, due to increased regulatory pressure, Huobi will delist seven anonymous cryptocurrencies, including Dash (DSH), Monero (XMR) and Zcash (ZEC).
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Can ApeCoin price squeeze to $6 after an explosive start?
ApeCoin price has been on a massive uptrend while some altcoins are struggling to break higher. The recent run-up in APE comes after its breakout from a bullish setup. This run-up could extend a little higher so it can fill the imbalance to the upside.
Crypto.com price attempts a 20% rally without hunting sell-stops
Crypto.com price has been on a bullish trend between September 7 and 10 as Bitcoin price exploded due to bullish resurgence. However, as bulls exhaust, BTC is slowing down, and altcoins, including CRO, are also taking a minor hit.
Saved from capitulation, is Ethereum headed to $2,000 or $1,429?
Ethereum’s struggle to breach the $2,000 mark that started back in May this year has failed time and again. The biggest reason is the persisting investor fear thatis keeping the crypto market subdued. The altcoin king has been facing bearish woes for about three weeks.
LUNA surges by 229% as Terra continues to build on its promise of sustainable development
Terra announced that the company had completely revamped its website during the wee hours of September 13. Despite a staggering 229% rise this week, LUNA is correcting 30%+ on the daily chart.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.