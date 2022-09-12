Market picture
Bitcoin has added 10% in the past seven days, trading at $21.7K. Ethereum jumped 10.3% to $1730. Top-10 altcoins add between 1.5% (Polkadot) and 9% (Solana).
Total cryptocurrency market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 7.9% for the week to $1.06 trillion. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index is at 25 starting the week, near the upper end of the "extreme fear" area.
Bitcoin showed substantial gains on Friday and avoided correction sentiment over the weekend. As a result, the coin is again testing the 50-day moving average, where fluctuations have become very small.
The market has removed excessive oversold from the BTCUSD but has yet to make a decisive move upwards. A strong move above the 50-day average could end the bear market.
Even so, it is unlikely that current buyers can expect quick multiples gains. A prolonged bear market (like the one we are now in) is usually followed by a protracted period of cautious and uneven price growth. Moreover, the bulls have not yet brought the price back above the 200-week average, which is now near $23.2K.
MicroStrategy has applied to sell up to $500 million worth of shares to buy bitcoins.
News background
US lawmakers and regulators are discussing strict measures on bitcoin mining because of its large carbon footprint. This is according to a White House Office of Science and Technology Policy report.
US SEC head Gary Gensler said cryptocurrencies should be considered securities. Still, the agency is willing to share the "reins of regulation" of the industry with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said the new government aims to make the UK "the world's dominant crypto hub".
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin traders play waiting game ahead of CPI data and the Merge
Bitcoin price witnessed a slow recovery from its slump as investors waited for the release of CPI data. Analysts believe Bitcoin price could witness a reversal of its downtrend once there is a successful completion of the Merge.
AVAX price could nosedive 20% as Avalanche bulls hit a ceiling
AVAX price reveals that the recent bounce is facing exhaustion after flipping an immediate resistance level into a support floor. A breakdown of the aforementioned barrier could result in a steep sell-off.
Binance Coin price insulates itself from sellers as BNB bulls eye $310
Binance Coin price shows a clear bullish development that hints at an upcoming rally. Therefore, investors can wait for the pullback to hop on the next leg-up.
Dogecoin ready to conquer space with SpaceX embrace
In the $258 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk, seven new plaintiffs have joined the fight. Musk is accused of running a pyramid scheme supporting the cryptocurrency, DOGE.
Bitcoin: Macro bearish trend persists, but a respite for BTC bulls
Bitcoin price has not only swept key swing lows, as noted in last week’s articles, but it has also reached its first recovery level target. While the recovery rally was as quick as it was a surprise, investors can hope for a minor retracement to get on the next leg-up.