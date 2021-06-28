- Tezos price successfully tests the May low after a 19% plunge on June 21.
- 2019 trend line tested again, marking the first time since December 2020.
- Bearish Death Cross pattern activated on June 27 creates a new obstacle for the emerging XTZ rally.
Tezos price is attempting to rebound from the second test of the May low in five days, but the bid has not been overwhelming, reflecting a tentativeness to engage XTZ while altcoins remain trendless. However, if a strong volume profile reinforces price strength, the digital token has the support to rally almost 30% from price at the time of writing.
Tezos price trapped in the same current as other altcoins
Tezos price fell 75% from the May 7 high of $8.41 to the May 23 low of $2.42, matching the average decline for the altcoins. Interestingly, XTZ did not trigger an oversold reading on the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), and it did not reach an oversold condition during last week’s test of the May low. The failure magnifies a lack of panic and could partially explain the lack of thrust accompanying the low.
Nevertheless, the successful test of the May low and the 2019 trend line establishes solid support, thereby justifying some optimism about Tezos price intentions, regardless of the lack of outsized demand for XTZ.
The first hurdle for Tezos price is the June 25 high of $2.88 and then the June 12 low of 2.92, followed by the June 17 high of $3.43, which currently coincides with the lower trend line of a symmetrical triangle. A XTZ rally of that magnitude would distribute a 28% gain from the current price.
If Tezos price breaks out above $3.43, it may tag the declining 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $3.78, and maybe the 200-day SMA at $3.93. It will be a challenge to extend the advance beyond those levels as the weight of the Death Cross will pressure XTZ.
Critical to the mildly positive XTZ outlook is the emergence of a strong bid and increased clarity in the cryptocurrency market, particularly in the altcoin space. If demand ascends to the levels tallied following the May 23 plunge, Tezos price will test the defined levels cataloged above.
XTZ/USD daily chart
Conversely, a daily close below the XTZ May low of $2.42 and the 2019 trend line will introduce a new wrinkle and expose Tezos price to a sweep of last week’s low of $2.11, and if the selling accelerates, a sweep of the December 2020 low of $1.60. It would confirm the end of the longstanding uptrend from the 2018 low.
Since March 2020, the cryptocurrency market has conditioned investors and commentators to anticipate bold price action, up or down. At the core have been exaggerated forms of greed and fear, taking turns dictating the environment. However, it is important to consider that Tezos price may not strongly recover, opting for a directionless route.
Be sure; market operators are not prepared for a trendless investing backdrop, where greed and fear are displaced with restlessness principally due to unresolved portfolio losses.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Regulatory big brother lurks, but BTC achieves a breakthrough
BTC may have marked a correction low with a bullish weekly hammer pattern. ETH successfully tests 2020 trend line, rebounds to close in the upper half of the weekly range. XRP negotiates a robust rebound from the confluence of the 50-week SMA with a key Fibonacci level.
LINK in a balancing act as chart and on-chain metric diverge
LINK tested the May 23 low, but the rebound has lacked energetic commitment from investors. Bearish Death Cross pattern to trigger in a matter of days as the 50-day SMA converges with 200-day SMA.
Shiba Inu price at inflection point, testament to bulls’ strength
Shiba Inu price performance indicates a massive comeback. However, reversion to the mean is yet to occur and depends on the bulls’ strength to breach past a critical ceiling.
SafeMoon prepares to catapult 40%
SafeMoon price has shown an affinity to climb higher, which has led to a breach through a resistance barrier. This ascent indicates that SAFEMOON is likely to head toward the midpoint of the range.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.