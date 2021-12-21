Decentralized payments network Terra is now the second-largest blockchain for decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols in terms of total value locked (TVL). Terra, which is behind Ethereum, crossed Binance Smart Chain (BSC) this week.
On Terra, 13 projects lock over $18.2 billion in value, data from analytics tool DeFiLlama show. That’s over $1.4 billion per protocol on average compared to an average of $73 million per protocol on BSC, which has $16.5 billion locked on 225 protocols.
The figures are a near 42,000% increase compared to December 2020, when DeFi projects on Terra held a relatively smaller $42 million in value.
Ethereum retains the DeFi crown with $152 billion in value locked on 361 protocols. DeFi projects rely on smart contracts instead of middlemen for financial services such as lending, trading, and borrowing.
DeFi heats up on Terra
Leading the TVL charts on Terra is Anchor, a savings protocol offering low-volatile yields on Terra stablecoin deposits. Anchor locks over $7.7 billion in value and accounts for 42% of Terra’s TVL. Anchor users accrue rewards through a diversified stream of staked rewards from major proof-of-stake blockchains.
Staked assets liquidity provider Lido is next on the list with over $5.4 billion in TVL. In third place is decentralized exchange (DEX) Terraswap, which has seen its TVL increase over 95% in the past week. Terraswap matches peer-to-peer trades between users using Terra’s smart contracts. All liquidity, as on other DEXs, is contributed by the users themselves, in return for token rewards based on the amount of liquidity they provide for each trading pair.
Metaverse and gaming applications have made their mark on Terra as well. The recently launched StarTerra, which calls itself a gamified launchpad that supports NFT integration, locks up $21 million in value, while LoTerra, a decentralized lottery, holds over $311,000 in value.
The increase in TVL on Terra coincided with the rising prices of its LUNA tokens. Prices are up 54% compared to the past week, trading at all-time highs of $83 on Tuesday morning, as per data from CoinGecko.
LUNA was one of the strongest-performing cryptocurrencies in the past month even as the broader market tumbled. Bitcoin and ether have traded in a tight range since November 2021, but tokens of Ethereum rivals Solana and Avalanche have seen gains as traders placed bets on them outperforming Ethereum.
Some in crypto circles refer to investing in Solana, LUNA, and avalanche as the ‘SoLunAvax’ trio, and the trade has netted nearly 400% since May 2021 compared to an equally-weighted basket of bitcoin and ether in the same time period.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
