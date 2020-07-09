XLM/USD bulls have stayed in control of the market for the fourth consecutive day.

The RSI indicator is trending inside the overbought zone.

XLM/USD daily chart

XLM/USD bulls stayed in control for the fourth straight day as the price went up from $0.0085 to $0.0086 in the early hours of Thursday. The price has gone up by 27.40% over the last four days and is trending above the 20-day Bollinger. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum.

The RSI has dipped into the overbought zone, showing that the price is currently overpriced and will soon face bearish correction. XLM/USD has two support levels at 0.083 and 0.08.

