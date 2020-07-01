- XLM/USD bulls have stayed in control of the market for the fourth straight day.
- The MACD shows that market momentum is about to reverse from bearish to bullish.
XLM/USD daily chart
XLM/USD bulls managed to stay in control for the fourth straight day as the price went up from $0.0667 to $0.0679. XLM/USD has managed to cross over the downward trending line and will now aim for the SMA 20 curve.
The signal line is about to cross over the MACD line to show a reversal of bearish momentum. Finally, William’s R has jumped up and is about to enter the overbought zone.
Support and resistance
XLM/USD has strong resistance at $0.06926 (SMA 20), $0.0693 and $0.07089 (SMA 50). On the downside, there two healthy support levels at $0.0661 and $0.0641
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
