In a blow to cryptocurrency trading, one of South Africa's largest banks said it will shut down any accounts linked to cryptocurrency trading.

FNB made their decision known to cryptocurrency exchanges in the region, including Luno, ICE3X and VALR, that the bank would no longer provide services to crypto-related companies.

FNB went on to say that the decision is taken due to serious consideration of its “risk appetite” for crypto-related activities. They did promise to review the ban if regulations around the emerging industry become clearer in the future.

This is an extract of the notice: