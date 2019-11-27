From today, Skrill customers can now use BTC to buy other cryptocurrencies using the Skrill Cryptocurrency Service.
This is a massive move of convenience from Skrill. Before you would have to sell the BTC move the fiat back into another wallet and then buy the other crypto of choice.
Now you can just buy other cryptos straight from Bitcoin from your Skrill wallet. Adding to this, there is now a Bitcoin pairing available for every cryptocurrency available in Skrill.
Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, NETELLER and Income Access at Paysafe, said:
We know that our customers want more functionality to make it even easier for them to access and interact with cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency is an important part of what we do in digital wallets and using our scale and vast experience of the payments industry, we’re continually enhancing our service to help our customers get the most out of the crypto ecosystem
Skrill is part of the payments platform, Paysafe, which has a solid track record for providing payment services for many specialised industries. Paysafe have also recently reported plans to roll out the new crypto-to-crypto buy and sell feature in its NETELLER digital wallet in the next few months.
