- SafeMoon price is retracing after a 180% ascent between December 4 and December 9.
- The correction will likely extend another 20%, providing a ‘buy’ opportunity before SAFEMOON rallies 65% to $0.00000196.
- A breakdown of the range low at $0.000007 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
SafeMoon price more than doubled after the December 4 crash. The altcoin’s bullish move is currently undergoing a pullback, though bulls are expected to trigger a second leg-up in SAFEMOON.
SafeMoon price eyes a higher high
SafeMoon price set up a swing low at $0.00000070 after the December 4 crash. This downtrend underwent a u-turn and rallied 180% to set up a trading range and a swing high at $0.00000133. Since then, SAFEMOON has declined 25% to where it currently trades - $0.00000149.
Going forward, investors can expect the altcoin to see a further drop to the 62% retracement level at $0.00000118. A retest of this barrier is likely to see a surge in bullish momentum, triggering a new leg-up.
The same can be said for the 70.5% and 79% retracement levels at $0.00000107 and $0.000000966, respectively. A bounce off of these levels is likely to kick-start a new uptrend.
The resulting rally is likely to retest the range high at $0.00000196, indicating a 65% ascent. In some cases, SafeMoon price could briefly rise above this level to collect liquidity.
SAFEMOON/USDT 4-hour chart
If SafeMoon price fails to hold above $0.000000966, however, it will indicate a lack of buying pressure and increased selling activity. In such a case, SAFEMOON could revisit the range low at $0.0000007, where the bulls may try to mount a comeback.
The posting of a swing low below this barrier, however, will invalidate the bullish thesis outlined above and suggest a further descent is likely.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Dogecoin price could crash to $0.087
Dogecoin price needs to tread lightly as it is on a vital level, a breakdown of which could lead to a steep correction. This crash could take DOGE back to levels last seen at the start of the 2021 bull run. Therefore, investors need to pay close attention to the meme coin over the coming days.
SEC v Ripple update: Bitcoin, Ethereum never declared non-securities
The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has revealed that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have not been declared non-securities. The regulator is likely to pursue an investigation into ETH once the litigation with Ripple ends.
Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS to shed gains by 15% as bulls disappear
Axie Infinity price is in the process of filling a fair value gap, extending from $102.62 to $79.20. On-chain metrics support the 15% crash forecast from a technical perspective. A swing high above $116.22 will indicate a potential shift in the trend and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Over 50 million German citizens could soon trade crypto directly from their checking accounts
Over 400 savings banks in Germany could soon allow customers to start trading cryptocurrencies from their accounts starting early next year. The German Savings Banks Association may soon enable digital asset purchases to more than 50 million customers.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.