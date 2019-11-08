- Private money poses a threat to the financial system, according to the head of the Russian central bank.
- The Regulator is looking into the idea of digital money.
The head of the central bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina reiterated the negative attitude towards privately issued money - either paper-based or cryptographic. However, she confirmed that the regulator is looking into the conception of digital money to start tuned with the latest global trends.
Speaking in Duma, Nabiulina emphasized that the central bank would oppose the issuance and circulation of money substitutes in any form.
"We are all for the development of financial technologies; however, we do not support private money in any form, whether they are digital or not. If they replace sovereign money, they will damage monetary policy and threaten financial stability", - she explained (the quote is translated from Russian).
Meanwhile, the central bank is ready to consider the digital assets that do not replace sovereign money. Though, what kind of assets were meant remains unknown.
Nabiullina confirmed that the Bank of Russia considers the issuance of its own digital currency (CBDC - central bank's digital currency). She said the the government is studying the idea of digital money just as many other central banks all over the world. At thee same time she emphasized that no decisions had been made as the advantages over the existing electronic payment systems remained unclear.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) slides below $9,000 amid strong bearish momentum
Bitcoin is declining rapidly. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is trading close to critical $9,000, down 2% since the beginning of the day. The downside momentum has been gaining traction after the price broke below critical SMA200 (Simple Moving Average) on a daily chart.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD re-embarks on another mission targeting $70
Litecoin has in the last few days defiantly stayed above $60. The immediate upside is also acutely limited at $64. On the downside, several support areas have been instrumental including the ascending trendline ...
EOS market update: $0.355 must be broken down for EOS/USD to grind to $3.7 hurdle
ETH/USD topped at $194.80 on November 6 and retreated to $185.98 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $20.3 billion has lost 1.3% of its value on a day-to-day basis, following the global trends on the cryptocurrency market.
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: Bulls take back in control and try to re-enter $300-zone
BCH/USD has so far gone up from $291.94 to $292.65. This follows a heavily bearish Thursday where the price slumped from $305.70 to $291.94. The price is trending in an upward channel formation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Shock and awe therapy at work
Bitcoin's jaw-dropping rise at the end of the previous week left even the majority of traders and analysts perplexed.