- Rollbit price trades around two key support levels at $0.210 and $0.199.
- Decline in network activity combined with spikes in whale transaction count and network wide profit-taking hint at trend reversal.
- Due to the wide scale shedding of RLB tokens, investors can expect RLB to drop 30% to the nearest support level of $0.148.
Rollbit (RLB) price has been in an uptrend since late September and has more than doubled during that time. But as the token forms a local top, investors looking to realize profits by selling RLB could trigger a trend reversal.
Read more: Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news
Rollbit price ready to reverse its uptrend
Rollbit price inflated by 130% between September 27 and November 1 and set up a local top at $0.238. Since then, RLB has shed nearly 17% and currently trades at $0.200, which is between two key barriers of $0.210 and $0.199.
A breakdown of these two key levels could trigger a deeper correction. If these support levels are flipped into resistance around the same time the Relative Strength Index (RSI) breaks below the 50 mean level, then the incoming downward movement is likely going to be steep.
The next key support level is $0.148, which is roughly 25% away from the current position of $0.199. If Rollbit price revisits the $0.210 hurdle, then the entire correction from there down to the next support would amount to a 30% drop.
RLB/USDT 1-day chart
RLB whales depart with profits
While technicals are ifs and buts and contingent on certain key levels being breached, on-chain metrics are cold, hard facts. One such on-chain metric is Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL), which computes a daily network-level ROI based on the coin’s on-chain transaction volume. On November 1, NPL saw a spike to 14.77 million, which is the highest-level since June 2023. This suggests holders of the altcoin are offloading and taking profit.
RLB NPL
Further adding credence to the profit-taking is Network Growth (NG). This metric tracks the new addresses joining the Rollbit network and essentially denotes capital inflow. Based on the recent history, everytime NG has spiked and reversed immediately, it has marked local tops for Rollbit price rallies.
A similar scenario is being observed now, as NG rose by 364% between October 28 and November 1. But it quickly reversed and currently stands at 56. The decline from the top is quite steep and denotes that investors have already left the Rollbit network, aka they have booked profits and left.
RLB NG
Whale Transaction Count (WTC) seals the deal of a potential Rollbit price and showcases that this was whales’ footprint. This index tracks transfers worth $100,000 or more and serves as a proxy of whales’ intentions. A spike in this metric after a rally denotes that these whales are moving their holdings to book profits. On the other hand, an uptick after a drop could be attributed to dip-buying.
For Rollbit, November 1 and 2 saw two major upticks, denoting that profit-taking was indeed what was happening under the hood.
RLB WTC
While all signs point to trend reversal, altcoins are subject to volatility. Hence, an improved outlook for Bitcoin price could translate further upside for Rollbit as well. If that were to happen and RLB produced a higher high above $0.238, it would invalidate the bearish thesis. This move should then be followed by a higher low to keep the uptrend intact.
Such a development could see Rollbit price explore higher and tag $0.250.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
