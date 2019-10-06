Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD bulls flirting with $0.4000, penannt breakout eyed
- Ripple's XRP price is trading with decent gains of around 3.50% in the second half of the session on Monday.
- XRP/USD bulls have been flirting with and trying to regain the psychological $0.4000 mark.
- Price action via the daily is moving within a bullish pennant pattern structure.
Spot rate: 0.3999
Relative change: +3.55%
High: 0.4027
Low: 0.3803
XRP/USD 15-minute chart
- The bulls can be seen battling it out with the psychological $0.4000, buying pressure remains to the near-term view. A bullish flag structure can be observed via the 15-minute.
XRP/USD daily chart
- Price action via the daily is moving within the confinements of a bullish pennant structure.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.