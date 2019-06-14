Ripple's XRP price prediction: XRP/USD bulls still have some hope - confluence detector

Ripple’s XRP price is trading in the red late on Friday, down some 1.5%.

XRP/USD bulls have been plagued again by the stubborn supply around $0.4000 territory.

Ripple’s XRP price late in the session on Friday is nursing losses of over 1.5%. XRP/USD has once again fallen by the psychological $0.4000 territory, a known area of supply, which has proven to be of difficulty to break.

XRP/USD price action via the daily chart view despite the minor losses in the session continues to move within a bullish pennant structure. The support, lower acting trend line, tracks at $0.3600, the resistance, the upper acting trend line is seen up at $0.4300.

In terms of key technical levels via the daily confluence detector to be aware of, to the downside; $0.3910, daily pivot point support, $0.3828, weekly pivot point support. To the upside; $0.4034 daily 38.2% Fibonacci and weekly 23.6% Fibonacci, $0.4075, monthly 38.2% Fibonacci and daily 61.8% Fibonacci.

XRP/USD daily confluence detector