Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD keeps trending in downward channel formation as price drops below $0.27

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears stayed in control of the market for the second straight day as the price continued trending in a downward channel formation. So far this Wednesday, the price has dropped from $0.2828 to $0.2788. The Elliott Oscillator has had seven straight red sessions. Finally, the RSI is hovering around 61 having dropped below the overbought zone. This shows that Ripple is no longer overvalued.

XRP/USD has strong resistance at $0.2881and $0.31. On the downside, we have healthy support levels at $0..267 (SMA 20), $0.244, $0.2226 (SMA 50) and $0.205.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.279
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -1.31
Today daily open 0.2827
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2649
Daily SMA50 0.2198
Daily SMA100 0.21
Daily SMA200 0.2134
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.3075
Previous Daily Low 0.2687
Previous Weekly High 0.3259
Previous Weekly Low 0.2485
Previous Monthly High 0.2608
Previous Monthly Low 0.1729
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2835
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2927
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.265
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2474
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2262
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.3039
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.3252
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.3428

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

