Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP looks south, 100-DMA guards the immediate downside

- XRP/USD returns to the red after rejection again above 0.2450.
- Daily RSI has edged lower while within the bearish region.
- 100-DMA to test bears’ commitment after Saturday’s Doji candlestick.
Having faltered once again above 0.2450 this Sunday, Ripple (XRP/USD) snaps a three-day recovery momentum, as the coin battles 0.2400 amid the downbeat mood across the crypto board.
The XRP sellers returned after the price formed a Doji candlestick on the daily chart on Saturday, suggesting that the recovery from two-month lows of 0.2197 seems to have lost traction.
Backing the case for additional losses, the spot has failed to secure a sustained break above the horizontal 21-day Simple Moving Average (DMA), now at 0.2416 while the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south within the bearish territory.
Therefore, the bears need a daily closing below the 100-DMA support at 0.2392 to negate the bullish reversal.
The next downside target sits at the two-month lows just below the 0.2200 level. Further south, the horizontal 200-DMA at 0.2148 will be the last straw for the XRP bulls.
To the upside, the buyers could target the September 19 high at 0.2585 before taking on the downward-sloping 50-DMA barrier at 0.2648.
XRP/USD: Daily chart
XRP/USD: Additional levels to consider
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2402
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.58
|Today daily open
|0.2418
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2417
|Daily SMA50
|0.2659
|Daily SMA100
|0.2387
|Daily SMA200
|0.2147
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2458
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2381
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2514
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2197
|Previous Monthly High
|0.328
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2485
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2429
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2341
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2302
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2458
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2497
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2535
