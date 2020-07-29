Ripple Price Outlook: XRP/USD bulls in complete control, aim for $0.25 psychological level

XRP/USD bulls retained control for the fifth straight day.

The Elliott Oscillator has had nine consecutive green sessions.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls retained control for the fifth straight day as the price went up from $0.2246 to $0.2378. Over the last four days, XRP/USD has been sitting on top of the 20-day Bollinger Band, showing that it’s currently overvalued. The RSI has also crept into the overpriced zone, indicating that a slight bearish correction is nigh. The Elliott Oscillator has had nine consecutive green sessions, showing that the present market sentiment is overwhelmingly bullish.

XRP/USD has the following healthy support levels – $0.226, $0.2187, $0.2098 (SMA 200), $0.2061 (SMA 20) and $0.1945 (SMA 50).

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2393 Today Daily Change 0.0085 Today Daily Change % 3.68 Today daily open 0.2308 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2042 Daily SMA50 0.1935 Daily SMA100 0.1984 Daily SMA200 0.2094 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2349 Previous Daily Low 0.2176 Previous Weekly High 0.2106 Previous Weekly Low 0.192 Previous Monthly High 0.2147 Previous Monthly Low 0.1692 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2283 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2242 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2206 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2104 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2033 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2379 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2451 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2552



