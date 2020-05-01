- Ripple's XRP regained ground after the sell-off.
- The recovery towards the intraday high is limited by 1-hour SMA50.
XRP/USD tested the intraday high at $0.2243, but the upside proved to be unsustainable as the price of the third-largest digital asset retreated below $0.2200 and touched the intraday low at $0.2166. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2180. Despite the retreat, the coin is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid high volatility.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, XRP/USD used the middle line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band as local support and a backstop that limited the decline and attracted new short-term buyers to the market. Meanwhile, the upside is limited by $0.2200 and 1-hour SMA50 at $0.2210. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the intraday high at $0.2243.
On the downside, a sustainable move below $0.2160 will increase the selling pressure and expose 1-hour SMA100 at $0.2130 followed by $0.2100.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price retreats again, where will it find support?
The bitcoin bulls once again dragged the price through the 9K level once again on Friday. But once again the sellers came out in full force and the price is currently approx. 8,750.80 late in the US session.
Ripple finds support at 0.21 but there was a big volume spike on the sell-side
Ripple trades higher today but there are some signals the bulls are not in full control. The second wave up was not able to test the wave high and subsequently, the price has now made a lower high wave.
Ethereum supply will be halved on Ethereum 2.0 – Vitalik Buterin
ETH/USD hit $202.45 low on April 30 amid sharp downside correction that followed a strong bullish run on the cryptocurrency markets. However, by the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset managed to regain ground and settled above $214.00.
Stellar: XLM stalls at the previous wave high
The uptrend in XLM has been quite impressive but just recently it seems the bulls may have just run out of steam. As you can see from the hourly chart below that the bulls just failed to test the previous wave high at 0.07438.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.