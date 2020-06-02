Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD shoots above the 20-day Bollinger Band as bulls take control

XRP/USD bulls remained in control for two days.

William’s %R is trending inside the overbought zone so a short-term bearish correction is round the corner.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD went up from $0.2112 to $0.2115 as the bulls remained in control of the market for the second straight day. Following this Monday’s bullish action, the price shot above the 20-day Bollinger Band. This – along with the fact that William’s %R is trending in the overbought zone – shows that the price is overvalued and will soon face bearish correction. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum.

Support and Resistance

The bulls face strong resistance at SMA 200, $0.219 and $0.2265. On the downside, the price is supported by $0.204, SMA 50, SMA 20 and $0.1945.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.212 Today Daily Change 0.0008 Today Daily Change % 0.38 Today daily open 0.2112 Trends Daily SMA20 0.2004 Daily SMA50 0.2012 Daily SMA100 0.1973 Daily SMA200 0.2152 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2129 Previous Daily Low 0.2013 Previous Weekly High 0.2031 Previous Weekly Low 0.1855 Previous Monthly High 0.2268 Previous Monthly Low 0.178 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2085 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2058 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.204 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1969 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1924 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2156 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2201 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2272



