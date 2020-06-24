Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD plummets below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud

XRP/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day this Wednesday.

The Elliott Oscillator is back in the red following Tuesday’s green session.

XRP/USD daily chart has one healthy support level at $0.1816.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD fell from $0.1889 to $0.1834 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. In the process, the price has fallen below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud. The Elliott Oscillator is back in the red following Tuesday’s green session. The signal line was about to converge with the MACD line but has since diverged away from it.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD has strong resistance at $0.1857, $0.1897, $0.1936 (SMA 20) and $0.1989 (SMA 50). On the downside, there is one healthy support level for the bears to overcome at $0.1816.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1833 Today Daily Change -0.0056 Today Daily Change % -2.96 Today daily open 0.1889 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1947 Daily SMA50 0.1996 Daily SMA100 0.192 Daily SMA200 0.211 Levels Previous Daily High 0.1905 Previous Daily Low 0.1884 Previous Weekly High 0.1988 Previous Weekly Low 0.1821 Previous Monthly High 0.2268 Previous Monthly Low 0.178 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1892 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1897 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1881 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1872 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.186 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1902 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1914 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1923



