Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD plummets below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud

  • XRP/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day this Wednesday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator is back in the red following Tuesday’s green session.
  • XRP/USD daily chart has one healthy support level at $0.1816.

XRP/USD fell from $0.1889 to $0.1834 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. In the process, the price has fallen below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud. The Elliott Oscillator is back in the red following Tuesday’s green session. The signal line was about to converge with the MACD line but has since diverged away from it.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD has strong resistance at $0.1857, $0.1897, $0.1936 (SMA 20) and $0.1989 (SMA 50). On the downside, there is one healthy support level for the bears to overcome at $0.1816.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1833
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -2.96
Today daily open 0.1889
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1947
Daily SMA50 0.1996
Daily SMA100 0.192
Daily SMA200 0.211
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1905
Previous Daily Low 0.1884
Previous Weekly High 0.1988
Previous Weekly Low 0.1821
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1892
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1897
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1881
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1872
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.186
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1902
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1914
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1923

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

