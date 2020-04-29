XRP/USD jumped above the $0.20 level and the 20-day upper Bollinger Band.

The RSI in the daily chart is trending horizontally around 67.10, next to the overbought zone.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls retained control as the price went up from $0.2145 to $0.2147 in the early hours of Wednesday. This followed a heavily bullish Tuesday, wherein the price spiked from $0.1978 to $0.2145, going above the 20-day Bollinger band in the process. Since the price is hovering above the band, it shows that the asset is currently overpriced and may face bearish correction soon. The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum, while the RSI rose from 57.25 to 67.10, following Tuesday’s price action.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly price action shows that a short bearish correction is being immediately written over by the bulls. The hourly price lost steam at the $0.209 and $0.213 levels but quickly recovered. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight red sessions, while the RSI indicator is hovering at the edge of the overbought zone.

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.2151 Today Daily Change 0.0005 Today Daily Change % 0.23 Today daily open 0.2146 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1914 Daily SMA50 0.1783 Daily SMA100 0.2174 Daily SMA200 0.2292 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2182 Previous Daily Low 0.1948 Previous Weekly High 0.1999 Previous Weekly Low 0.1784 Previous Monthly High 0.2468 Previous Monthly Low 0.1129 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2093 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2037 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2002 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1857 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1767 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2236 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2326 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2471



