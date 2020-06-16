Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates around $0.1925 as bulls and bears wrestle for control

  • XRP/USD bulls face stiff resistance at – $0.1981, SMA 20, SMA 50, $0.2041 and SMA 200.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session, following five consecutive red sessions.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bears took back control in the early hours of Tuesday as the price dropped slightly from $0.1925 to $0.192. Previously this Monday, the price recovered following two consecutive bearish days and rose back above the $0.19-level. The MACD shows decreasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a green session after five successive red sessions.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD bulls must overcome stiff resistance at the following levels – $0.1981, SMA 20, SMA 50, $0.2041 and SMA 200. On the downside, good support lies at $0.1874 and $0.1821.

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1926
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 0.1925
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2001
Daily SMA50 0.2039
Daily SMA100 0.1911
Daily SMA200 0.2123
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1935
Previous Daily Low 0.1821
Previous Weekly High 0.2053
Previous Weekly Low 0.1844
Previous Monthly High 0.2268
Previous Monthly Low 0.178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1892
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1865
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1853
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.178
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1739
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1966
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2008
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.208

 


 

Bitcoin had another leg down today on June 15, however, bulls have managed to push Bitcoin back up from a low of $8,910. The current daily candlestick is a bullish reversal candlestick and indicates that bulls are still interested in buying Bitcoin.

XRP/USD bears took back control in the early hours of Tuesday as the price dropped slightly from $0.1925 to $0.192. Previously this Monday, the price recovered following two consecutive bearish days and rose back above the $0.19-level.

Things weren’t looking good for Ethereum and the majority of cryptos. The bulls seem to be back and have managed to push ETH up to $228, close to the daily 26-EMA. This is an important support level that if defended, would indicate Ethereum is still slightly bullish. 

Litecoin is basically trading inside a daily parallel channel that is going nowhere. Since April 25, Litecoin has been trading between $41 and $50 and has touched the $50 mark on five different occasions but with no continuation. Similarly, the area around $41-40 has served as ...

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status

Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing. 

