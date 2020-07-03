Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls attempt comeback after price gets thwarted at $0.1773 line again

  • XRP/USD bulls regained control after a bearish Thursday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has strung together two green sessions in a row.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls took charge following a bearish Thursday. The price has gone up from $0.1748 to $0.1755 in the early hours of Friday. The price continues to trend in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band, while the RSI indicator is trending at the edge of the oversold zone. The Elliott Oscillator has strung together two green sessions in a row.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD bulls face some considerable resistance level upfront. Up first, they will need to conquer the $0.1773 resistance line, which has repeatedly thwarted the buyers before. Additional resistance lies at $0.1825, $0.1838 (SMA 20) and $0.1936 (SMA 50). 

Key levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1754
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.1749
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.1847
Daily SMA50 0.1942
Daily SMA100 0.1941
Daily SMA200 0.209
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.1773
Previous Daily Low 0.1729
Previous Weekly High 0.1905
Previous Weekly Low 0.1784
Previous Monthly High 0.2147
Previous Monthly Low 0.1692
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1746
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1756
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1728
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1707
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1685
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1771
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1794
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1814

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

