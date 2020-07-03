Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls attempt comeback after price gets thwarted at $0.1773 line again

XRP/USD bulls regained control after a bearish Thursday.

The Elliott Oscillator has strung together two green sessions in a row.

XRP/USD daily chart

XRP/USD bulls took charge following a bearish Thursday. The price has gone up from $0.1748 to $0.1755 in the early hours of Friday. The price continues to trend in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band, while the RSI indicator is trending at the edge of the oversold zone. The Elliott Oscillator has strung together two green sessions in a row.

Support and Resistance

XRP/USD bulls face some considerable resistance level upfront. Up first, they will need to conquer the $0.1773 resistance line, which has repeatedly thwarted the buyers before. Additional resistance lies at $0.1825, $0.1838 (SMA 20) and $0.1936 (SMA 50).

Key levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1754 Today Daily Change 0.0005 Today Daily Change % 0.29 Today daily open 0.1749 Trends Daily SMA20 0.1847 Daily SMA50 0.1942 Daily SMA100 0.1941 Daily SMA200 0.209 Levels Previous Daily High 0.1773 Previous Daily Low 0.1729 Previous Weekly High 0.1905 Previous Weekly Low 0.1784 Previous Monthly High 0.2147 Previous Monthly Low 0.1692 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1746 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1756 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1728 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1707 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1685 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1771 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.1794 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.1814



