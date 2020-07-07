- XRP/USD stopped short of the critical barrier $0.1900.
- The local support is created by 1-hour SMA50.
XRP/USD has had one of the best days since the end of April. The jumped above $0.1800 and came close to $0.1900 during early Asian hours before retreating to $0.1856 by press time. amid strong bullish sentiments. While the price retreated to $0.1854 by the time of writing. Despite the retreat, the upside momentum remains strong and may result in another attempt to push XRP/USD towards the critical resistance created by $0.1900. Ripple's XRP is the fourth largest digital asset with the current market value of $8.12 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.35 billion. The coin has gained about 1.3% of its value both on a day-to-day basis and lost 1.7% since the beginning of the day.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday chart, XRP/USD tested area below $0.1850 several times, but the short-term buying interest pushed it back. This support may create a short-term floor for the price, however, once it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $0.1816 (1-hour SMA50) and to the psychological $0.1800 reinforced 1-hour SMA100. This barrier is likely to slow down the bears and create a condition for another bullish wave.
The RSI on 1-hour chart stays flat on the neutral territory, which means the price may spend some tome close to the current levels; however, we will need to see a new move towards $0.1900 before the bullish momentum fades away and bears manage to regain control.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
On the upside, a strong resistance is created by $0.1900. This psychological barrier served as strong support in the middle and in the end of June. Moreover, a combination of the daily SMA50 and the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $0.1920, makes it a hard nut t crack for the bulls. Once they manage to clear this area, daily SMA100 at $0.1950 will come into focus.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
