  • It has been a while since Ripple traded this low, so let's take a look at the price action when it was.
  • On Friday, Ripple is trading  7.5% higher even after a terrible week for cryptos.

XRP/USD daily chart

The chart below shows the period between 21st June 2017 and 20th October for the same year. On the Bitfinex exchange, this was the last time prices were this low. Today the price is around 0.1481 and traded at a low of 0.01105 according to Coinbase data.

The price that traders should be looking at is around 0.12900 as this is the main support low marked in red. Once that one was hit the market made consistent higher his and higher low to reach 3.300. But it must be said there were also some key resistance levels along the way.

The consolidation high was around 0.37999 and this was the key breaking level before the price shot higher. Before that 0.28150 was also strong (marked in yellow). 0.1700 acted like a firm support and resistance zone (green) and there were many touches and it acted like a mean value zone. 0.2000 was also similar as it is a round number and a psychological zone.

Ripple price drop

Here is a close up of those levels today to see how well respected they are:

Ripple old levels today

Additional levels

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.1462
Today Daily Change 0.0078
Today Daily Change % 5.64
Today daily open 0.1384
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2324
Daily SMA50 0.2535
Daily SMA100 0.232
Daily SMA200 0.2491
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2103
Previous Daily Low 0.1293
Previous Weekly High 0.2468
Previous Weekly Low 0.2243
Previous Monthly High 0.3467
Previous Monthly Low 0.2245
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1602
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1794
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1083
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.0783
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.0273
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.1894
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2403
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2704

 

 

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement

Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $5,600, which is 18% higher from the beginning of the day.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD to continue the recovery as long as it stays above $0.1500

Ripple's XRP recovered from the intraday low of $0.1129 to trade above $0.1600 at the time of writing. The third-largest coin has gained over 15% since the beginning of Friday, though it is still down 12% on a day-to-day basis. 

XRP/USD recovery stalls under $0.16 as bulls watch from the sidelines

Ripple price is having a hard time holding onto the subtle gains accrued after the gruesome Thursday and the Asian session on Friday. The third-largest cryptocurrency commenced the session on Friday at $0.1388. It nosedived to ...

BCH/USD recoil targets $200

Bitcoin Cash price is working hard to capitalize on the ‘unusual’ calm across the cryptocurrency market following 24 hours of mayhem. The volatility in the market has had far-reaching effects with major coins such and Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) nosediving under $4,000 and $100 respectively.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement

Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.

