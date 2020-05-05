- Ripple is trading nearly 1% lower on Tuesday as the retracement continues.
- The price is now consolidating at a key level and a break could help determine the future direction.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
Ripple is trading lower on Tuesday but all hope is not lost as there are some key support zones in near proximity that could stem any losses. The market has made a higher low on the hourly chart below but the last time the price attacked the red trendline it failed to sustain the bullish momentum and pulled back in.
The 0.21 level is the major support zone and the price has now bounced off the level twice now. The bulls need to gather some strength and try and break 0.2225. The good news is the price is holding above 200 simple moving average but the 55 and 200 are very close together and could cross (negatively).
The relative strength index indicator is nearly above the 50 mid-line and crossing from below to above would be seen as a bullish sign. Overall the market still looks like a bullish one and only a break below 0.2075 could change that bias.
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2158
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.01
|Today daily open
|0.218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2003
|Daily SMA50
|0.1843
|Daily SMA100
|0.2168
|Daily SMA200
|0.2275
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2207
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2074
|Previous Weekly High
|0.2358
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.1917
|Previous Monthly High
|0.2358
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1684
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2125
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2156
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.202
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1966
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2287
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2367
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
