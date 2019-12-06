Ripple expands into the South American market, launching in Brazil
- Ripple are keen to expand on their payment solution in the South American region, by launching in Brazil.
- The company already worked with more than a dozen Brazilian financial institutions.
Ripple, the company that offers a blockchain-based solution for cross-boarder payments, announced launching operations in Brazil. They are keen to expand on its reach within the South American region, with this latest move.
As part of the update, Ripple is also introducing a seasoned fintech entrepreneur and executive Luiz Antonio Sacco as the managing director. He will be responsible for driving strategy and build the Ripple ecosystem in the region
Ripple already has more than a dozen Brazilian financial institutions and money transfer companies on RippleNet, including: Santander Brazil, BeeTech and Banco Rendimento.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.