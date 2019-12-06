Ripple expands into the South American market, launching in Brazil

Ripple are keen to expand on their payment solution in the South American region, by launching in Brazil.

The company already worked with more than a dozen Brazilian financial institutions.

Ripple, the company that offers a blockchain-based solution for cross-boarder payments, announced launching operations in Brazil. They are keen to expand on its reach within the South American region, with this latest move.

As part of the update, Ripple is also introducing a seasoned fintech entrepreneur and executive Luiz Antonio Sacco as the managing director. He will be responsible for driving strategy and build the Ripple ecosystem in the region

Ripple already has more than a dozen Brazilian financial institutions and money transfer companies on RippleNet, including: Santander Brazil, BeeTech and Banco Rendimento.