Despite the reds in the past few months, altcoins still show some potential in the cryptocurrency market. One of these coins is Ripple (XRP) which has gained double figures in its recent rally. Of course, the coin has had its fair share of the bearish market, but crypto analysts predict a bright future for XRP investors.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) also seems to be having a great time as it reveals an important update. The team has recently developed a new digital location for its metaverse users. These new features will allow users to experience the thrills of the countryside or campsites with various sceneries. Although the art concept is only available in black and white, SHIB is expected to get a booster in price soon.
On the other hand, Big Eyes (BIG), a presale coin, is on track to become a widely accepted meme coin. The new crypto asset themed after a cute little cat gives dog-themed coins a run for their money with its unique concept. Unlike the media excites that meme coins thrive on, Big Eyes (BIG) seeks to create a sustainable community where members contribute to its noble cause of saving the ocean while creating multiple streams of income.
The $BIG token has achieved a feat in its presale run, which boosts its chances of breaking records when launched. The coin raised over a million dollars in its first week of the presale. It has more than $4 million in presale funds and will launch its NFT projects for members soon.
Presale meme coin, big eyes promises great rewards for investors compared to Shiba Inu and ripple currently battling the bear market
Investors seek reliable crypto assets as the crypto market heads for uncertain futures. While coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ripple (XRP) do have great potential, can they compare to a presale coin like Big Eyes (BIG)?
Big Eyes (BIG) is probably a better alternative for investors, considering it's a meme coin like Shiba Inu (SHIB) but with unique concepts. Like all meme coins, the token would leverage its jokey nature and internet hype to attract investors. However, unlike Shiba Inu (SHIB) it will be introducing its NFT projects earlier.
The coin is also quite cheap in its presale stage. So investors stand a chance of getting huge returns if they buy early and the coin records a successful launch in the crypto space. Big Eyes (BIG) is also big on community inclusion, so early investors can benefit from the ongoing $250K giveaways on its website and social media pages.
This article is sponsored content
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price: Analyst predicts massive breakout in crypto, BTC to $10,000 or $29,000?
Justin Bennett, a crypto analyst observed the trend in the crypto market capitalization excluding Bitcoin and predicted a massive breakout. The analyst argues that it remains undecided whether Bitcoin will hit the $10,000 or the $29,000 level.
Why a 13.52% nosedive in Litecoin price is not a bad idea
Litecoin price is exploring downhill levels beneath $50.00 after several weeks of mundane consolidation. As discussed last week, the coin could close the day around $46.64 if sellers capitalize on a symmetrical triangle breakout.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: The Truth about investing in DOGE
Dogecoin price has undone all the gains amassed since the second quarter of 2021. This massive U-turn comes as the crypto markets remain susceptible to sellers and changes in the traditional finance markets.
Tezos price action could see its weekly loss doubled on the back of US inflation data
Tezos (XTZ) price action tanks firmly this morning prior to the release of US inflation numbers this afternoon as markets presume they will come out similar to the jobs’ data from last week.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.