The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to develop a proof-of-concept blockchain project focused on trade financing, alongside multiple top Indian banks, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.
-
HDFC Bank (HDFCBANK), ICICI Bank (ICICIBANK) and State Bank of India (SBIN) are among the banks participating in the project designed to tackle loan fraud. the report said.
-
The project will aim to prevent the tampering of documents like Letters of Credits (LC) by issuing digital versions of them. Digital documents could prevent frauds likes the ones committed by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, in which billions of rupees were siphoned.
-
The central bank wishes to make blockchain technology a part of its core banking system and will use this project as a means of demonstrating that the concept has real-world use.
-
IBM (IBM), Corda Technologies and Belgium-based SettleMint are providing technological support for the project, the report said citing people with knowledge of the matter.
-
India's central bank is known for its anti-crypto stance, though Governor Shaktikanta Das has previously said that blockchain technology can thrive without cryptocurrencies.
-
The RBI did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How will Dogecoin’s darknet popularity affect DOGE price?
Dogecoin price seems to be having a good time since June 19 and shows no signs of slowing down. A recent study from Elliptic Connect shows that DOGE is increasingly being used in darknet market.
AVAX price brews the perfect storm for a 25% bounce
AVAX price looks ready for a reversal as it consolidates above a stable support level. This upswing seems to have the backing of an indicator, adding more credence to the possibility of an upswing.
Polygon’s MATIC price could even fool top-tier traders, here’s why
MATIC price has fallen in nearly a straight shot since January’s all-time high at $2.92. The bulls were likely expecting a countertrend rally to ensue by now as the scaling-solution token has fallen below the breached parallel trend channel.
How will Dogecoin’s darknet popularity affect DOGE price?
Dogecoin price seems to be having a good time since June 19 and shows no signs of slowing down. However, a recent study from Elliptic Connect shows that DOGE is increasingly being used in darknet marketplaces.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.