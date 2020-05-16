Kaleido is a startup that was recently spun out of ConsenSys, the Ethereum-based venture studio.

R3, the firm behind distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform Corda, has partnered with blockchain-in-the-cloud startup Kaleido. The latter recently revealed that it was spun out of ConsenSys, the Ethereum-based venture studio.

According to a CoinDesk report, Sophia Lopez, Kaleido’s chief operating officer, said:

We spun out April 1. It's been exciting for us to take that step forward. In addition to the partnership with R3 and going live with Corda available on the Kaleido platform this afternoon, we have launched the new V2 of our platform and website.

The partnership allows Corda users to deploy enterprise-grade and production-ready Corda networks on Kaleido. Users can also run “CorDapps” on cross-cloud and hybrid networks. Kaleido’s “consortium-as-a-service” offering provides many digital transformation capabilities to scale the business outcomes of decentralized consortium networks. These capabilities include smart contract management, multiple middleware technologies, a multi-party control plane and shared DevOps.

R3 co-founder, Todd McDonald, said:

Now is the time for consortia to develop stronger business models and position themselves successfully for the long term. The new offering we are announcing today will support business ecosystems moving into production faster than ever before, to reap the benefits of more efficient cost structures and faster time to value.

Kaleido founder Steve Cerveny said: