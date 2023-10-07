- Ether ETFs made headlines this week with the release of six different futures products on Monday.
- ProShares Advisors is the name behind all these applications, not leaving it to chance as ETF-related mania continues.
- Meanwhile, the market continues to look to the US SEC for a break after months of delayed decisions.
ProShares, a renowned advisory firm boasting hundreds of clients has made headlines this with multiple Exchange-Traded Product (ETF) announcement, pointing to a resolution to expand the crypto ETF market.
Also Read: Former BlackRock director estimates Bitcoin spot ETF to be approved by April 2024
ProShares launches multiple ETFS
ProShares Advisors has solidified the presence of Ether (ETH) in the ETF arena, launching six different ETH ETF futures products. Three of the latest are:
- Ether Strategy ETF (EETH),
- Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF (BETE), and
- Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (BETH)
Notably, these ETF products do not invest in the cryptocurrencies directly, rather, they track their futures contracts. The BETE and BETH ETFs provide exposure to two of the largest cryptos in the world, Bitcoin and Ethereum, which is why the firm launched the combined products.
Citing Strategas Securities ETF and technical strategist Todd Sohn, “It is rare when you get a new asset class to enter into the ETF lexicon.” His words came as he tried to explain why traditional players are jumping into the ETF train, adding:
We’ll see how the asset class performs, but this is a new area for everyone to get involved into, so I think that’s why you’re seeing such popularity with all these releases.
In a statement to CNBC, the firm’s global investment strategist, Simeon Hyman explained that it was ideal to have a regulated futures market in an ETF, adding this would resolve most of the challenges in the space before BTC spot ETFs mature.
The firm is the powerhouse behind the largest Bitcoin futures ETF in the market today, the Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), which trails BTC futures and boasts almost 40% in gains year to date (YTD).
What are the largest spot & futures #Bitcoin ETFs?— CoinGecko (@coingecko) October 5, 2023
Our study shows that ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (#BITO), which currently holds 35,890 $BTC, is the largest fund in this space.
Check out the full list ⬇️https://t.co/ytQQOpRGQL
Acknowledging this fact, Hyman notes:
We have a full suite of crypto solutions…the largest crypto ETF provider.
Crypto markets still looking to the SEC
Meanwhile, all eyes are peeled to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the financial regulator peruses the ETF applications.
Since the ETF mania began, the only big break happened when a judge decided in favor of Grayscale’s application to have its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) converted to an ETF. At the time, the markets rallied, with Bitcoin skyrocketing toward the $28,000 mark. It was a big break considering the number of times the commission had rejected similar projects in the past.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon price readies for a 20% climb as MATIC pulls back to correct June 2022 cycle
Polygon attempts a recovery rally for the second time this year, trying to recoup ground lost during the June 2022 cycle. In the midst of an altcoin-driven market downturn, optimism is fueled by speculation that October traditionally proves favorable for trading.
Ethereum price dip extends, liquidates $10 million in long positions as exchange outflows skyrocket
Ethereum price continues on its load-shedding exercise for the fourth consecutive day, forming a dome-shape as it loses all the ground covered during the late September run, with on-chain data showing profit takers are showing no restraint.
Arbitrum price declines 11% as final Security Council voting round approaches
Arbitrum price moves often depend on the broader market cues; however, for the past couple of days, a major external factor has come into play. The ongoing Arbitrum Security Council Elections are preparing for the final round, which is interestingly bearing a negative impact on the altcoin.
SBF urged FTX staff to use Signal app and set message ‘auto delete’ feature, day 3 revelations as Yedidia says
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) attended court for day three of the trial, after yesterday’s opening statements, well-shaven and formally dressed, as reported. This time, however, his mother Barbara Fried is in attendance, Blockworks reports.
Bitcoin: BTC bearish fractal forecasts correction to $25,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $27,600 and shows no directional bias on the daily chart. Liquidity pockets are present in both directions, leaving traders guessing where BTC will go next.