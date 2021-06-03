Polkadot and Kusama prices rose as Master Ventures announced a $30 million Polkadot ecosystem fund.
Polkadot (DOT) and Kusama (KSM) rose in tandem on June 3 as traders assessed a venture capital firm's major investment into their blockchain ecosystems.
Dubbed as Master Ventures, an Asian blockchain incubator and venture capitalist announced that it had launched a $30 million venture capital fund called Master Ventures Polkadot VC Fund. In a press release published Wednesday, the firm said that its fund would "support and finance the Parachain bids" of tier-1 blockchain projects that want to win a Parachain slot on the Polkadot Relay Chain.
Master Ventures also noted that its proceeds would also assist early-stage projects in launching atop the Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems.
Traders took the announcement as their cue to raise their bids on DOT and KSM pairs. Their sudden interest allowed the DOT/USD exchange rate to rise by up to 27.91% to $29.21 from its Wednesday opening rate. Meanwhile, Kusama's KSM/USD climbed 39.35% to $511.91 in the same period.
The wild moves uphill accompanied bullish outlooks across the social media, with widely-followed analysts predicting upside continuation in both the Polkadot and Kusama spot markets.
At the root of bullish analogies lied a promise that Master Venture's $30 million investment into the Polkadot ecosystem would lead to a speedier auctioning of its "Parachain slots." In retrospect, a Parachain is equivalent to a blockchain (layer 1) tied to one particular functionality, with its own specialized characteristics and governance structure.
For example, one can bid for the Polkadot Parachain slot to, say, build a decentralized oracle network atop it. As a result, the outcome would be an application-, users-, and liquidity-specific unique blockchain that would be able to query data from other Parachains, with Polkadot acting as a layer 0 solution — a node — that enables communications between its undertaken blockchains.
Meanwhile, Kusama is an experimental version of Polkadot but exists as an independent blockchain network. It functions as a sandbox for developers that want to test pre-release versions of their projects before deploying them on Polkadot's mainnet.
Potential demand for DOT and KSM
Developers bidding for Parachain slots on Polkadot and Kusama would need to use the projects' native assets, DOT and KSM, respectively.
Master Ventures' $30M fund intends to support and finance these developers and their tier-1 projects. That means the venture capital firm would need to purchase DOT and KSM tokens to back the Parachain auction's bids. In turn, Polkadot and Kusama would lock the tokens for as long as the developers want to run their project on their parachains — ranging from six months to two years.
If the Polkadot ecosystem succeeds, it would mean an always-increasing amount of DOT and KSM tokens locked for the duration of the parachain slot. As a result, their total supply in circulation would deplete. That may somewhat explain why traders have suddenly turned bullish on DOT and KSM.
Mira Christanto, a researcher at crypto data analytics firm Messari, wrote in one of her posts from May that 65% of DOT supply has been staked. Meanwhile, 30% of DOT remains in circulation. Therefore, the upcoming Parachain auction would take more Polkadot tokens out of circulation. Christanto added:
"After the parachain launch, 40% of DOT could be bonded in parachains, hence reducing effective circulating supply to only 15%."
Conversely, a lower turnout for Polkadot and Kusama's Parachain auctions could leave DOT and KSM with a lower-than-expected demand, risking spot price corrections.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price ready to retrace before SHIB enters new uptrend
Shiba Inu price seems bound for a short-lived correction. A spike in selling pressure could push SHIB to 0.0000080. If this support level holds, the meme-coin could rebound to start a new uptrend.
MATIC price locked in a tight range before Polygon retests all-time highs
MATIC price has seen a big run in 2021, surging by over 15,500% year-to-date to reach an all-time high at $2.69. Polygon is down by roughly 35% from the record high while it recovers from the recent crypto market crash.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON attempts to take out key swing high
SafeMoon price has managed to stay above a crucial support barrier after days of grappling with it. A bounce from this floor could propel SAFEMOON to a pivotal supply zone, breaching the area which could be the key to massive gains.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price seems to be recovering as it heads toward a confluence of critical supply levels. This move comes after an extended consolidation. Unlike BTC, Ethereum price has already rallied into a ceiling and is looking to flip it into a support barrier.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.