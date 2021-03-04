PancakeSwap Price Forecast: CAKE gains traction with more than $4 billion locked inside

- PancakeSwap price aims for a recovery above $20 in the near future.
- The decentralized exchange holds over $4 billion in liquidity.
- Only one key resistance level separates CAKE from new all-time highs.
PancakeSwap has finally beaten Uniswap in terms of total value locked, reaching $4 billion in the past 24 hours. The decentralized exchange has quickly exploded in popularity due to the significant increase in gas fees on the Ethereum blockchain.
PancakeSwap price on the brink of a 71% breakout
On the 4-hour chart, CAKE has established a symmetrical triangle pattern with a resistance trendline formed at $13. A breakout above this key level will drive PancakeSwap price towards $21.7, a 71% move above the previous all-time high of $21.45.
So proud to announce the strategic collaboration with @PancakeSwap— TokenPocket (@TokenPocket_TP) March 4, 2021
1. Stake $TPT or Provide liquidity for TPT-BUSD to earn $CAKE
2. Stake $CAKE to Earn $TPT
Trade on PancakeSwap through TokenPocket will get #Airdrop
⏰Time Start: Mar. 5th 15:00 SGThttps://t.co/5z9dQc7CZo
Considering how close to the upper boundary CAKE is, a breakout seems more likely. Additionally, TokenPocket has just announced a partnership with PancakeSwap. Users can stake CAKE to earn TPT or stake TPT or TPT-BUSD to earn cake.
The CAKE-BNB LP price is set at $128.— PancakeSwap #BSC (@PancakeSwap) March 4, 2021
A minimum commitment of 0.04 LPs is needed to get the participation achievement.
IF YOU DON'T COMMIT ENOUGH LP TOKENS, YOU MAY NOT RECEIVE ANY WATCH TOKENS AT ALL AND WILL RECEIVE A FULL REFUND FOR YOUR LP TOKENS!https://t.co/sT1r5vInLJ
PancakeSwap is also holding an IFO (Initial Farming Offering) for YieldWatch, a platform that helps users keep track of their DeFi farming platforms.
On the other hand, rejection from this level will force CAKE down to the lower boundary of the pattern at $9. A breakdown below this level will also drive the digital asset by 71% towards $2.6.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
