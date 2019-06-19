Only 13% of Brits have digital assets - CEX.io Survey

The vast majority of Brits preferer to stay away from digital assets.

Lack of knowledge and low security are the main factors that hold them from buying cryptocurrencies.

The London-based cryptocurrency exchange CEX.io surveyed over one thousand respondents in the UK and learned that only 13% of British citizens hold digital assets. If we consider that the research reflects the actual state of things in the UK, then cryptocurrency adoption is still a distant dream for the country.

However, the survey also revealed that 35% of the cryptocurrency owners have digital assets worth over £100,000 ($126,300). Bitcoin was recognized as the most popular asset, which is hardly surprising. Though, 43% of respondents said that they also held some other coins or tokens.

Meanwhile, 18% of crypto holders confessed that they tried to make money by participating in online activities like cryptocurrency trading, esports, or online bets.

Out of those who have no digital assets as of yet, 28% of respondents said that they did not have enough knowledge about this type of assets, while 12% were wary about lack of security.

Meanwhile, over half of the participants didn't provide an apparent reason why they stayed away from buying cryptocurrencies.

Wells Fargo/Gallup had a similar poll in the US last year. It revealed that only 2% of respondents owned Bitcoins, while less than 1% had an intention to buy it in the near future.