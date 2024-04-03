- Ondo price has turned previous high into a support-resistance at $0.8276.
- That ONDO traded below this crucial level without continuing down is a good sign.
- If markets show strength, the altcoin could retake this level, setting tone for a rally to $1.
- A lower low below $0.7500 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ondo (ONDO) price continues to show weakness, aligning with broader market sentiment as altcoins take their cues from Bitcoin (BTC). The altcoin has managed to trade within a range, clinging to a crucial level as it repelled further to the downside.
Also Read: Ondo moves $95 million worth of OUSG assets to BUIDL as tokenized fund attracts $245 million since debut
Ondo price must reclaim $0.8276 for more upside potential
Ondo price has consolidated right below the $0.8276 support since early in the month. If the broader market shows strength, ONDO could flip this roadblock into support. This could lead to double-digit gains for ONDO holders, potentially as high as the $1.0000 psychological level. This would constitute a 20% climb above current levels.
The significance of $0.8276 is that it marks a previous high that was later flipped into a support. That Ondo price has traded below this crucial level without continuing lower is a good sign. The altcoin could reclaim the level back as a support. Notably, this is contingent on the broader market showing strength.
Such a move would encourage more buy orders, with the ensuing buying pressure propelling the Ondo price further north.
ONDO/USDT 1-hour chart
On the other hand, enhanced selling pressure could see Ondo price drop further. A move below $0.7500 would produce a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
