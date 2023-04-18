Ocean price is on the verge of popping 25% higher as this week is crucial

- Ocean price has come a long way in its rally since December 2022.
- OCEAN is on the verge of breaking another bearish element and unlocking another batch of profit.
- This week will be proven crucial for any further upside potential.
Ocean (OCEAN) price is at a key point in its rally if bulls want to have more prospects of gains in the future. With the fade that has been seen across the board in cryptocurrencies and altcoins on Monday, the small step back is nothing to worry about just yet. As long as bulls can contain the fade and close out the week in the green, plenty of gains are set forth with at least 25% nearby.
Ocean price has bulls dreaming of another 25%
Ocean price printed a staggering 233% return from last December until this week. No saving account or central bank will match that kind of interest for your input. And the fun does not stop there for NEAR as more gains are on the horizon if bulls can keep it cool and keep their foot on the pedal.
OCEAN needs that green close because of the place where it is currently trading. With price action on Monday hovering around $0.40, bears and bulls are battling against each other to claim the area above or below the key element. Seeing the uptrend since December, bulls are set for another victory that might grant them another 25% gain by the end of this week.
OCEAN/USD weekly chart
The bears could still be in for a win here as the bulls have two issues on their hands with where price action is currently. One element is that the fade could increase as the first support nearby is still 10% away. Add to that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that is trading near the overbought barrier, which means more interest from bears to get involved here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
