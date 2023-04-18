Ocean price is on the verge of popping 25% higher as this week is crucial

Share:

Ocean price has come a long way in its rally since December 2022.

OCEAN is on the verge of breaking another bearish element and unlocking another batch of profit.

This week will be proven crucial for any further upside potential.

Ocean (OCEAN) price is at a key point in its rally if bulls want to have more prospects of gains in the future. With the fade that has been seen across the board in cryptocurrencies and altcoins on Monday, the small step back is nothing to worry about just yet. As long as bulls can contain the fade and close out the week in the green, plenty of gains are set forth with at least 25% nearby.

Ocean price has bulls dreaming of another 25%

Ocean price printed a staggering 233% return from last December until this week. No saving account or central bank will match that kind of interest for your input. And the fun does not stop there for NEAR as more gains are on the horizon if bulls can keep it cool and keep their foot on the pedal.

OCEAN needs that green close because of the place where it is currently trading. With price action on Monday hovering around $0.40, bears and bulls are battling against each other to claim the area above or below the key element. Seeing the uptrend since December, bulls are set for another victory that might grant them another 25% gain by the end of this week.

OCEAN/USD weekly chart

The bears could still be in for a win here as the bulls have two issues on their hands with where price action is currently. One element is that the fade could increase as the first support nearby is still 10% away. Add to that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) that is trading near the overbought barrier, which means more interest from bears to get involved here.